Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz for the 10th year in a row to collect donated bicycles for kids in need throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year they collected more than 5,000 bikes, and they'd like to do at least that many again this year.
Consider donating a gently used or new bike and ask family and friends if they have one they'd like to donate, including adaptive bikes for kids with disabilities. Donations will be accepted at any of 42 Allina Health locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
In the Faribault area, bikes can be donated at the District One Hospital/Allina Health Faribault Clinic, 200 State Ave., Faribault. In the Northfield area, bikes can be donated at the Allina Health Northfield Clinic, 1400 Jefferson Rd, Northfield. In the Owatonna area, bikes can be donated at the Owatonna Hospital, 2250 NW 26th St., Owatonna.
"We want to help make it possible for every child to have a bike and participate in a healthy, fun and environmentally friendly activity and never has this goal been more important than during this coronavirus pandemic," says Penny Wheeler, MD, Allina Health president and CEO. "As a health care organization, we recognize good health habits start early, which is why we partner with FB4K, an organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a healthier, happier childhood by providing bikes to those who may not be able to afford one."
With safety as Allina Health's top priority, volunteers will be wearing masks and following other COVID-19 safety guidelines at all drop off locations, and they ask donors to do so as well.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz is also seeking volunteers to help clean and prepare the donated bikes for distribution. For more information and to volunteer visit FB4K.org.
Bikes will be distributed in the spring next year and kids who receive a bike will also get free bicycle helmets and bike safety information from Allina Health at the distribution events.