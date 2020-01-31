Gayla Winslow and Karin Wright have been selected to receive Rochester Community and Technical College’s 2020 Outstanding Educator Award. Instructors were nominated by faculty, students and staff, and completed an extensive portfolio of their work and accomplishments at RCTC in order to be considered for the award. The faculty will be celebrated at a reception from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
Winslow has taught in the RCTC nursing department for more than eight years. She is also a registered nurse with a career that spans 40 years and includes diverse areas of practice, and is a Certified Health Care Simulation Educator.
Wright has been a communication studies instructor at RCTC since 2003, the communications and humanities division coordinator since 2016 and the MSCF faculty president since 2018.
This year's Adjunct Faculty of the Year is Mark Erickson. He has been the RCTC Law Enforcement SKILLS Program Coordinator and an adjunct faculty and SKILLS instructor since 1999, and is a licensed peace officer who retired in 2013 from law enforcement after 31 years of service.