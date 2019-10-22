Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
24 — Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli and Blushing Pears
25 — Cream of Broccoli Soup, Crackers, Chicken Salad on Bun and Strawberry Shortcake
28 — (Birthday Party) Swiss Steak, Baked Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Orange/Pear Cup
29 — Taco Salad, Grapes and Cookie
30 — Chicken Alfredo Lasagna, Mixed Green Salad, Garlic Bread, Pineapple Slice and Pudding