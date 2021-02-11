Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota will host a free virtual COVID-19 Community Forum from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. The forum, which is open to the general public, will feature several Mayo Clinic experts who will discuss pandemic-related topics, including vaccination for COVID-19 and related topics of interest to the communities that Mayo Clinic Health System's Southeast Minnesota Region serves.
Speakers will include Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. He will be joined by Dr. Abinash Virk, Dr. Sarah Crane, and Nicole G. Schmidt.
Dr. Virk, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic, co-chairs the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group.
Dr. Crane, an internal medicine physician at Mayo Clinic, specializes in geriatric medicine. She has assisted with COVID-19 vaccination planning and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines at Mayo locations in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, Red Wing and Rochester.
Schmidt is the regional manager for Environment Safety and Emergency Management, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System, and the regional incident commander. Schmidt also is a member of the Southeast Minnesota Disaster Health Coalition, working closely with public health officials from counties in southern Minnesota.
Those interested in attending the COVID-19 Community Forum can register online through the link in the Classes and Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/