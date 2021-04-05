The American Legion Auxiliary will be observing the 100th anniversary of its annual poppy drive this year. To celebrate, it will host a poster contest for grades two through 12 and special needs through the Faribault schools, as well as a coloring contest for seniors in Faribault nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The American Legion Auxiliary will also be handing out fluffed, red crepe paper poppies made by veterans outside local business from April 12-16, including HyVee and Ace Hardware from April 15-16. Poppies will also be available at the American Legion a week beforehand.
All donations in exchange for a poppy go to supporting veterans, active duty military and their families. The funds gathered from Poppy Days in Faribault support the following programs:
• Gifts and a visit from American Legion Auxiliary for all veterans in Faribault nursing homes and assisted living four times a year.
• A steak fry dinner for veterans at the Hastings Veterans Home to show appreciation for their service.
• The Fisher House, which provides housing for veterans' families when the veteran is in the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital.
• Paralyzed Veterans of America/Minnesota Chapter.
• Service Room at Minneapolis Airport for traveling veterans.
• Beyond The Yellow Ribbon.
• BELIEVET Canine Service Partners.
This is the time of year that citizens can show gratitude to veterans for their sacrifices by purchasing a poppy.
In 1918 Mona B. Michael was so moved by the poem "Flanders Field" written by Col. John McCrae, a Canadian medical officer, she responded by writing another poem.
We Shall Keep The Faith
Oh! You who sleep in Flanders Fields,
Sleep sweet – to rise anew!
We caught the torch you threw
And holding high, we keep the Faith
With All who died.
We cherish, too, the poppy red
That grows on fields where valor led;
It seems to signal to the skies
That blood of heroes never dies,
But lends a lustre to the red
Of the flower that blooms above the dead
In Flanders Fields.
And now the Torch and Poppy Red
We wear in honor of our dead.
Fear not that ye have died for naught;
We’ll teach the lesson that ye wrought
In Flanders Fields.
Any questions regarding the poppy drive contact Jeanette Hammond at 507-412-3828.