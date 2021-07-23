About a month ago, Dakota-Rice County farmers made a donation to the Rice County Sheriff’s Department. Now, they are back at it again by donating to the Farmington Police Department as a result of Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council’s “Driving Soy” campaign.
“We are honored to be able to give back to not only one county, but two,” Dakota-Rice County Corn and Soybean Secretary Jeff Schultz said. “Our grassroots organization is always looking for ways back to give back to our communities.”
The Dakota-Rice County Soybean and Corn Board will join the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) and its 44 organized counties by turning the key on the “Driving Soy” campaign. The statewide promotion is utilizing Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s line of soy-oil tires, putting the soybean checkoff in the driver’s seat while also supporting law enforcement agencies in their communities.
“This campaign is good for consumers, good for the farmers and good for the environment,” said Schultz.
The board will be inviting the Farmington Police Department to their annual meeting/golf outing at the Fountain Valley Golf Club on July 27, 2021 with a 2 p.m. golf start and will also be thanking the police department at the city council meeting on Aug. 2, 2021 at 7 p.m.
Goodyear has released four lines of tires with soybean oil compounds. About a bushel of soybeans is needed for each set of soy-based tires. Goodyear has increased its use of soybeans by 73% since 2018 and has pledged to fully replace all of its petroleum-driven oils with soybean oil by 2040.
In addition to the county promotion, the council will give away Goodyear tires made with soybean oil, at this year’s Farmfest (Aug. 3-5) and Big Iron (Sept 13-15). A third set tires which are made for everyday vehicles will be available through an online promotion that will allow farmers to nominate worthy nonprofits in their communities.
“This is a win for everyone,” Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Executive Director Joe Smentek said. “Law enforcement gets a free set of tires, we’re reducing our use of petroleum and we have a new use for our soybeans.”