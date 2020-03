The March Star Class of the Month at Studio of Stars is The Star Tots, the youngest dance class at the studio. The Star Tots are preschool age dancers that meet once a week for their fun dance class. Registration is open for boys and girls ages 2 1/2 to 18 years old for their June Summer Camp and the 20-21 dance year. Pictured are Kalani, Margo, Jade, Clare, Elly, Grace, Adeline, Jozie and Josie. Not pictured: Ivory, Zoey, Mariana and Ottilia. (Photo courtesy of Studio of Stars)