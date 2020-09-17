The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District has selected Paul and Mary Otting as the 2020 Forest Stewardship Award winners for Rice County.
The Forest Stewardship Award recognizes Rice County landowners or organizations who sustainably manage existing woodlands, restore native forest habitats, or practice best management practices in agroforestry.
The Ottings purchased their farm in 1973 in rural Lonsdale and initially farmed the rolling hills of the property. In the 1980s, they began to plant a few trees. As Paul’s career changed, they decided to replace the farm fields with tree plantings.
Working with the Natural Resources Conservation Office and DNR Forestry Field Office in Faribault, they signed up for the Conservation Reserve Program and developed a plan to plant mainly hardwood trees on the farm. Black walnuts, black ash, white ash, red oak, pin oak, and burr oak were planted. A few white pine and other evergreens have also been planted over the years for winter cover.
In 1995, the Ottings worked again with DNR Forestry to develop a Forest Stewardship Plan for their property. Approximately 20,000 trees have been planted and managed on their property over the years.
Paul finds many blessings in managing his trees. For the tree plantings to grow successfully, Paul needed to trim and sometimes cut down trees to control weed diseases. He also had to thin some of the stands in order for the remaining trees to grow properly. For others who wish to grow trees, Paul has simple advice.
“To me, the best thing you can do is contact your local forester because they work with trees every day and they can give you the best advice about planting trees, controlling tree diseases, and what will grow on your property,” he said.
The Ottings also planted a 2-acre food plot for the wildlife that live on the farm. The plot alternates between corn and sunflowers. “The deer come through the food plot first and shell the corn, and then the pheasants and turkey follow the deer and eat the kernels that are left on the ground,” said Paul.
The Ottings feel blessed to be able to restore the trees on their property for future generations so they can enjoy the beauty of the woods and wildlife. The Rice SWCD congratulates Paul and Mary Otting for winning this year’s Forest Stewardship Award. The restoration and management of their woodlands is a great example of forest stewardship in Rice County.