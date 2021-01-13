The all you can eat breakfast/brunch will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Morristown American Legion Post #149, 101 Main St.

The meal is $9 per person, $4 ages 10 and under. Available options include French toast, pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, juice coffee or milk. 

Call 507-685-2288 for take out orders. 

