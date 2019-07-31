Ambulance attendants and other workers place one of the sniper’s victims in a waiting ambulance during the shooting spree at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas on Aug. 1, 1966. Police said Charles J. Whitman, 25, of Lake Worth, Fla., started the shooting from a sniper’s perch near the top of the tower after he killed his wife and mother. Twelve persons were killed at the scene before police bullets felled Whitman. (AP Photo)