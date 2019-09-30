Jadon Kittlesen, son of Dale and Deb Kittlesen, earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Jadon, who has been a Scout for more than a decade, is a member of Scout Troop 9306. Jadon completed his Eagle Scout project at the HOPE Center. Jadon and his fellow Boy Scouts completed a landscaping project at the center, that included the planting of new shrubs.

