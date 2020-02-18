Desserts in the Dark MSAB

The Minnesota State Academy for the Blind recently hosted "Desserts in the Dark", led by its International Studies Club. Blind and visually impaired students lead guests through a blindfolded experience tasting various desserts — donated by local and Twin Cities bakeries — and cookie decorating. Funds that were raised will go toward's the club's first international trip to Paris, which is home of the first blind school in the world, where Louis Braille attended and later taught. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Pelletier)
