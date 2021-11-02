Minnesotans who fail to show up for their driver’s license road test will face a $20 fee under a new law that takes effect Nov. 1. The law is in response to a growing number of “no shows,” taking away road tests from other people who are waiting for an appointment.
Customers can cancel their appointment more than 24 hours before it begins to avoid the fee. The fee is collected when the customer applies for their driver’s license.
An average of 15.5% of people failed to show up for their road test from July-September of this year. In that three-month period alone, nearly 6,000 people could have taken their road tests had the appointments been canceled and made available to others. Customers can schedule, cancel or change an appointment online at drive.mn.gov.
Class D and CDL skill tests (July – September)
July: Appointments: 12,249 No-shows: 1,919
Aug: Appointments: 15,034 No-shows: 2,196
Sept: Appointments: 11,402 No-shows: 1,879
“We hope we don’t have to collect any fees. Our preference is to administer every test available,” said Pong Xiong, director of the Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division. “There are thousands of customers who could take a test each month if they keep their scheduled appointment or cancel so another customer can make a road test appointment.”
The no-show fee applies to any missed skills test appointment scheduled on or after Nov. 1. The system alerts customers about the possibility of a no-show fee when they make an appointment. Customers will also be reminded about the fee in a notice sent three business days before their scheduled appointment.
DPS-DVS understands unforeseen circumstances can cause a customer to miss an appointment. If that happens, DPS-DVS can consider refunding the fee on a case-by-case basis after evaluating the situation.