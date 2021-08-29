Meghan Knutson has started as the new benefits specialist for Faribault Public Schools.
Knutson is a Faribault High School graduate and spent a year as a human resources intern with the district while she completed her management degree from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.
“Human resources has always been an interest of mine, and being a part of such a supportive team will make each workday enjoyable!” Knutson said. “Through my internship I got to see different aspects of human resources so now as the benefits specialist I will be able to take a deeper dive into that area.”
Knutson is excited to learn more about human resources and build relationships with employees around the district.
“Faribault Public Schools has such a great staff and creates amazing opportunities for their students as well as their staff,” she said. “I am excited to be back and ready for this adventure!”