Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna and Faribault will light their facilities in pink Friday evening in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month was first observed in the U.S. in 1985. It is an international initiative to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research, education and treatment. In 1993, President Bill Clinton declared the third Friday in October each year to be National Mammography Day. On this day, and throughout the month, women are encouraged to make a mammography appointment to safeguard their health.
“Early detection is critical for best outcomes and it is important for women over age 40 to be screened annually, ” says Jason Wray-Raabolle, M.D., a Family Medicine physician in Owatonna.
About 250,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, with nearly 40,000 women dying from the disease annually.
The Mayo campus lighting program recognizes significant local and national events, and brings attention to health-related causes like Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Mammography Day. For more information, contact Community Engagement.