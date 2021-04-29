RLC Roadside Cleanup 2021

Last Saturday, to coincide with National Earth Week, the Roberds Lake Club organized a road side cleanup. Volunteers met at the Wells Township Hall parking lot at 9 a.m., enjoyed a cup of coffee or juice along with a treat, then selected the area they wanted to clean up, got a vest and bags and were on their way. About 25 volunteers (not all pictured) filled numerous garbage bags and left on the road side. On Monday, the County Highway Department came and collected the bags for proper disposal. Roberds Lake Club thanks all who volunteered. (Photo courtesy of Roberds Lake Club)

