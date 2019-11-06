Rice County Public Health, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, City of Faribault Fire Department, and the Rice County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) are teaming up to offer an educational presentation on emergency preparedness from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault.
Members of the community are better prepared when they are more informed and proactive in planning for emergencies.
Children who may be interested in learning more about these topics are welcome to attend. There is no registration required to attend the presentation.
Attendees will learn about winter weather preparedness, home fire prevention tips, proactive ways to help your neighborhood during emergencies, personal emergency preparedness skills, how to put together a 'go bag,' safe driving tips and which natural disasters are most common in Rice County.
Presenters will include:Rice County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Tracy Ackman-Shaw, Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, Faribault Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Dustin Dienst and Rice County CERT Team Leader Debra Petersen.
Contact Ackman-Shaw at 507-332-5921 or Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst at 507-332-6111 or Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted at 507-332-6121 with any questions.