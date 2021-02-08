Virtual Maple Syrup Fun Run — anytime after registration through Saturday, May 1.
Participants can either run, walk, use a treadmill or even ski with friends or family-6 feet apart, a stroller or a dog. The 5K is 3.1 miles; 10K is 6.2 miles; 25K is 15.53 miles; and the 50K is 31.06 miles. Those who wish to use the previous course at River Bend can find maps on the race website. The courses will not be marked. All registrants receive a commemorative t-shirt which can be mailed for a $5 shipping fee.
The registration fee supports environmental education, outdoor recreation, and natural resource conservation. Open to all ages — $40 per person for any distance, with the option to have your shirt mailed to you for $5. Registration is required for this event by Wednesday, April 14.
Learn to Snowshoe — noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 and 27 at River Bend.
Learn to snowshoe from a Naturalist, then explore on a self-guided hike throughout River Bend. Open to all ages — $10/person, $5/ River Bend Member. Pre-registration is required.
Virtual Lunch & Learn Program — noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Hear from Northfield Curbside Composting on the importance of composting. Learn the difference between backyard composting and industrial composting, and ways you can participate in nature’s recycling program.
Open to all ages, but caters towards adults — $12 per person, $10 for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required by Tuesday, Feb. 16. Upon registration, the link for the live presentation will be emailed to you. If you do not receive it, check your promotions and spam folders, then contact education@rbnc.org.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/fun-run.