Per Hatlevik and Heather Moor are meticulously outfitted for their mission. Both wear hiking boots, brimmed hats, and rugged pants. Hatlevik sports a GPS device on a lanyard around his neck. His multi-pocketed vest and Moor’s daypack are filled with what they call their “tools of the trade.” Today this includes a nine-volt battery, gloves, and a gel heat pack, although it is a warm morning. Despite these trappings of intrigue, Hatlevik and Moor are not thieves or spies. They are geocachers.
We rendezvous in Lebanon Hills Regional Park (link is external), south of St. Paul, for today’s operation, dubbed Fire and Ice by its mastermind. We will follow coordinates that Hatlevik downloaded into his GPS unit from Geocaching.com (link is external). If successful, we will find our way to a weather-tight container holding the contents of a prototypical geocache: A logbook to sign and date and trinkets to trade. If we take a trinket, we’ll also leave one.
Geocachers love their lingo. Geobeacon is an object or landmark that signals the cache may be nearby. Geocaching is often referred to simply as the game, as if it were the only one that mattered. (Earth itself is the game board.)
Didn’t find your cache? You DNF’d it. You were the first to find one? Well, FTF to you. Cribbing the name for nonwizards from the Harry Potter books, geocachers derisively term noncachers Muggles. One of the worst fates for a cache is to be Muggled—removed, damaged, or destroyed by the clueless.
In addition to following latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates, some geocaching hunts require the seeker to solve puzzles or riddles, break codes, or employ special equipment. Fire and Ice is one of these more elaborate types.
As we walk a gravel trail, red-winged blackbirds and dragonflies flit over a pond aside a sublime oak-savannalike landscape. The morning breeze carries the pungent pollens of late summer and an air of mystery as the GPS arrow shows the way.
Thousands of caches
More than 28,000 geocaches are hidden around Minnesota, including hundreds in state parks and thousands in our state and national forests. They are tucked away along state trails, on county and municipal parklands, and in the margins of urban environments. You’ve doubtless passed by many.
Hatlevik and Moor show me a cache hidden inside a well-disguised fake rock. They lead me to another, dubbed Troll, lurking under a footbridge. I’ve heard tales of caches tethered underwater, out on a tree limb, and inside a puppet.
Not just any cache can be placed anywhere. Rules vary depending on who manages the land. On state-owned land, most restrictions are aimed at preventing damage to natural resources and historical or archaeological sites. Cachers going off-trail can disrupt flora or fauna or introduce invasive species. And caches that are large or intrusive can diminish the nature experience.
Who hides geocaches? Often they are geocachers who’ve taken on the role for their peers. “We really value our hiders,” says Hatlevik, citing one Minnesotan for his especially voluminous and creative hides. Ian Stevens of Minneapolis, who goes by the geocaching name King Boreas, has hidden more than 4,500 caches, nearly all of them in Minnesota. To mark his 63rd birthday two years ago, he celebrated by hiding 63 caches that day.
Stevens used to look for the treasure medallion hidden as part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival—an annual search that ends the moment the coin is found. Then in 2001 he read a newspaper story about a new activity—geocaching. “I thought, this is something I can go do anytime,” he says. His sons gave him a GPS for Father’s Day, and he got swept up in the hobby.
Stevens is particularly fond of state forests, where he has hosted special events for geocachers to get together and camp, hike, socialize, and, almost incidentally, find a few caches. “To me the fun of it is what goes on between cache finds,” he says.