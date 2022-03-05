Terry Hanson

Rice County Sheriff’s deputies will wear their black mourning badge next week to honor a colleague who died in 1994.

Terry F. Hanson died from a heart attack after a high-speed chase on March 11, 1994. Hanson had been a Rice County deputy for eight years and a Faribault Police officer for 13 years before that.

Hanson was the first Rice County Sheriff’s deputy to die in the line of duty.

“Please keep Terry and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.” Sheriff Jesse Thomas wrote in an email to his deputies. “Our brother is gone, but will never be forgotten.”

Hanson was survived by his wife and three children, including his son, Randy, who works as a correctional officer for Rice County.

