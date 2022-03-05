Black badges remember fallen deputy Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Mar 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hanson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rice County Sheriff’s deputies will wear their black mourning badge next week to honor a colleague who died in 1994.Terry F. Hanson died from a heart attack after a high-speed chase on March 11, 1994. Hanson had been a Rice County deputy for eight years and a Faribault Police officer for 13 years before that.Hanson was the first Rice County Sheriff’s deputy to die in the line of duty.“Please keep Terry and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.” Sheriff Jesse Thomas wrote in an email to his deputies. “Our brother is gone, but will never be forgotten.”Hanson was survived by his wife and three children, including his son, Randy, who works as a correctional officer for Rice County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry F. Hanson Rice County Work Police Deputy Badge Jesse Thomas Police Officer Email Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Sparks flew during alleged pursuit through Faribault Faribault man sentenced for burglary, fleeing, drug crimes Congressional candidate says he's moving to Faribault Moms highlight importance of inclusivity, talking about differences Quintet of Falcons ready for state wrestling tournament Upcoming Events Mar 5 Wednesday Wear Sat, Mar 5, 2022 Mar 5 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Mar 5, 2022 Mar 5 Bagels & Birds Sat, Mar 5, 2022 Mar 6 Omelet bar breakfast Sun, Mar 6, 2022 Mar 6 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Mar 6, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices