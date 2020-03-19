Public access to the Rice County Highway Department, Faribault facility at 610 20th St. NW will be moved to accommodate reconstruction and expansion of the facility.
Beginning Wednesday, March 25, public access will be re-located to the east side of the building.
Construction is anticipated to take approximately one year to complete and requires the closure of the main entrance and the public parking lot. During this time, a secure, temporary access, will be created on the east side of the building with limited public parking. Construction signing will be posted.
An exterior secure drop box will be provided to accommodate payments or documents.