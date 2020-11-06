Nov. 8 is National First-Generation College Celebration Day, a movement to celebrate the accomplishments and contribution of students who are the first in their families to attend college. Nov. 8 was selected as the date for the annual National First-Generation College
Celebration to honor the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965, which led to many programs benefiting first-generation college students.
As a community and technical college serving the region, South Central College is the first stop on the higher education path for first-generation college students. As of the 2018-19 academic year, 55.7% of SCC’s students are first-generation according to the federal definition – students whose parents did not graduate from college. The Minnesota definition of first-generation is students whose parents never attended college at all, with 20.1% of SCC’s student body falling into that category.
First- generation students often face unique challenges compared to their peers whose parents successfully graduated college. “As a first-gen college student, I had no idea how to get financial aid, manage my time, pay for child care or get a scholarship,” said Rebab Mohammed.
Fortunately, South Central College has many services to meet the needs of first-generation college students. “The assistance I received at SCC helped me choose my major and I’ve achieved a 4.0 GPA after three semesters," said Mohammed.
One program specifically designed for first-generation students like Mohammed and other underrepresented students is the TRIO program, which provides personalized guidance to students as they navigate the unknown landscape of higher education. “As a First-Gen college student, I didn’t know where to start with choosing classes, learning how to study, budgeting and countless topics in life. As the first member of my family to go to college, I didn’t know where to go for help, but TRIO was there to support me,” said Chelsea Mariner.
The individual who oversees the TRIO program at SCC, Linda Leech, was herself a first-generation college student, and says, “I wish I would have had TRIO when I was in college. As a first-gen college student, I had to plow through on my own. I didn’t know who to ask, or what to ask. Today, as the Director of Student Support Services working with TRIO students at SCC, I feel good knowing we are helping students in so many ways as they navigate their college experience.”
For more information on South Central College’s TRIO program, visit www.southcentral.edu/TRIO.