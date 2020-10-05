The following upcoming programs will take place at River Bend Nature Center next week:
School’s Out Adventure Day: Nature’s Mysteries — from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 ($50 per person — $40 for River Bend members) with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an extra $10.
Day-long camps open to kindergarten through fifth grade students on days when school’s not in session. Naturalists will provide opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities to interact with, discover, and understand nature. Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the camp will be mainly outside.
Other adventure day camps will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25 over Thanksgiving break and Wednesday, Dec. 30 over Winter break.
Science Day — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
For the 2020-21 school year, River Bend Nature Center invites homeschool families, co-ops, and distance learners the opportunity to experience all of the seasons at River Bend. On each science day, two different topics are offered, with two sessions of each, to ensure small group sizes (six students). Students can register for one class, or for both. Science Days alternate age groups of first through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade.
On Monday, Oct. 12 register for one or both of the following programs. Each program is an hour long.
Leaf it to Nature takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about plants, and what trees do to get ready for winter.
Animal Adaptations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn how animals get ready to survive the winter.
$10 per person, per program. Pre-registration is required for the program by Friday, Oct. 9.
Masks are required for all participants. For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org/adventuredays.