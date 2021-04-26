What is important to our community is important to the the First English Lutheran Church congregation! To support our neighbors experiencing food insecurity, First English is supporting the Community Action Center - Faribault Food Access Initiative. When the Faribault Area Food Shelf closed, 20+ partners worked together to fill this gap. This past fall CAC became the lead agency for this needed food program.
Our Thrivent Engagement Group donated $500.00 from our congregation’s Thrivent Choice Dollars program for their new delivery vehicle. At the annual church meeting an additional $1,000 was approved and given to this new food shelf.
During the Season of Lent, our members were challenged to donate money to fight hunger. Our goal was to raise more money than the $4,050 raised last year. First English members stepped up and raised a total of $6,490.00. The local CAC - Faribault Food Access Initiative received 75% of these funds for a total of $4,867.50.
The Southeastern Minnesota Synod for 40 Together received 25% of the funds for a total of $1,622.50. The funds given to the Synod 40 Together Program will directly support education, healthcare and hunger relief in the lives of our global partners in Tanzania and Colombia; as well as along the United States/Mexico border.
The members of First English encourage our neighbors to get involved with helping the local CAC - Faribault Food Access Initiative thru packing boxes of food, helping with distribution or making a financial donation.
Contact them at: Community Action Center Faribault; 1400 Cannon Circle, Suite #8; Faribault, MN 55021, email faribault@communityactioncenter.org or call 507-384-3661.