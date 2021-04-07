The Rice County Master Gardener volunteers are hosting an annual Arbor Day tree and shrub giveaway from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. (while supplies last) Friday, April 30 at the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault.
Taking place as a drive-through, minimal contact event, participants will remain in their vehicles the whole time while Master Gardner volunteers hand participants a seedling through their vehicle window.
Everyone is welcome to drive through the fairgrounds and select a free tree or shrub seedling. Participants should enter the fairgrounds from Second Ave. NW and there will be signs indicating the flow of traffic.
The following varieties of bare-rootstock seedlings will be available to choose from: maple, bur oak, nannyberry and red twig dogwood.
Contact Rice County Porgram Coordinator Lorrie Rugg at brow3298@umn.edu or 507-332-6109 for more information.