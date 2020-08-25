The FHS Distinguished Alumni Award committee invites nominations from the public for the next induction of outstanding graduates.
To be considered, a nominee should meet the following criteria:
• The award winner is a graduate of Faribault High School.
• The candidate has graduated at least 10 years prior to the nomination.
• The nominee has attained high achievement in one or more of the following areas: personal or professional life, community service and/or humanitarian activities,
Nomination forms can be found on the Faribault Public Schools website. Click on the “Alumni” link to access the form or email jfagerlund@charter.net. Nominations are accepted any time, but those submitted by Jan. 1, 2021 will be evaluated by the Selection Committee at their annual meeting each January.
The committee looks forward to honoring another group of outstanding “High Flyers”.