Minnesotans who have thoughts about deer populations in their area are invited to call or email their local wildlife manager by Wednesday, April 1.
The Department of Natural Resources had originally scheduled open houses this spring to gather feedback on deer populations, but in accordance with guidance from state health officials, many public events were postponed, adjusted and canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. That included the deer open houses.
Public engagement on issues like deer management is a top priority and part of the DNR’s statewide deer management plan. The DNR will use the feedback to help make decisions regarding future deer seasons.