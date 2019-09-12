FHS grads looking to have a positive impact on today's group of Falcons are invited to the school Friday, Oct. 4.
FHS alumni will meet with small groups of students who are interested in learning more the predecessors fields of work and growing their professional networks. Though these meetings will take place in the morning, alumni are invited to stay for the homecoming pep rally, parade and the evening's football game.
Questions? Want to commit? Contact Faribault High School Assistant Principal Shawn Peck at speck@faribault.k12.mn.us.