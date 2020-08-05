Today in History - Aug. 5

Looking cool but probably feeling hot in their summer uniforms, the Wrens are seen outside their apartment building in New York, Aug. 5, 1953 as they start for their office. The Wrens have been here about a month, expect to remain for the duration. Left to right: Wren May McLeod, Wren Jean Wheeler, Wren Doris Timms, Wren Susan Masson, and Petty Officer Janet McCrow. (AP Photo/Ed Ford)