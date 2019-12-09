The Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable holds its 15th Annual Civil War recipe potluck dinner at the monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the home of Dan Peterson, 16440 Cannon City Boulevard, Faribault.
A press release states the meeting will not have a speaker and is open to members only. Everyone is expected to bring a dish to pass, with a recipe prepared from the Civil War era. In the past, some have brought possum stew, salt pork and some kind of buffalo or dog stew.
Anyone with questions can call Dan Peterson at 507-459-3140 or email at dnl1.peterson@gmail.com.