Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, KARE 11, and Minnesota Computers for Schools are hosting a tech drive beginning at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at 900 Fourth St., NW, Suite 102 in Faribault.
A way to create more digital equity as it allows for computer equipment to be re-housed and repurposed for students of all ages, to further support local students, for every useable laptop donated (five years old or newer), the Affinity Plus Foundation will donate $150 to Minnesota Computers for Schools to purchase another repurposed computer for a student or school in the community.
The donation event will be contactless and outdoors hosted in Faribault's branch parking lots beginning in mid-July and extending into August. BROLL/images will be available to share ahead of time or after the event.