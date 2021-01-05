The UMN Southern Research and Outreach Center (SROC) will hold a Virtual Winter Crops Day on Thursday, Jan. 14. The program will begin at 10 a.m.and conclude at 2:30. It will be split into two sessions beginning with soil science from 10 a.m.-noon, followed by a lunch break, and finishing with agronomy topics at 12:30 p.m.
The webinar is free, but participants must pre-register online at z.umn.edu/SROC-WCD2021. An email address is required to register, and participants can join the webinar from a computer, tablet or phone.