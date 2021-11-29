Thinking about traveling by air for a long weekend or during a holiday break? Think about what is and isn't required when it comes to masks and vaccinations. As restrictions change from one state to another, so are rules for traveling. When looking for the best fare available, read the details required by the carrier to travel safely and review CDC guidelines for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.
Before clicking the button to buy tickets, BBB recommends the following:
• Make certain everyone who is traveling has the appropriate ID. The new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is May 3, 2023; however, make sure parties traveling together have a current compliant ID as required by each state.
• Read all cancellation polices carefully. Not all situations, including a pandemic, require a full refund of the ticket value and fees. Each online travel agency, airline and broker is different.
• Book tickets only after reviewing travel restrictions. Save time and stress by reading the updated status of restrictions on the Centers for Disease Control website.
• Consider trip insurance. Have a complete understanding of what the policy does and does not cover.
• Be an informed traveler. Refer to the Department of Transportation website for details on consumer issues, filing complaints and other aviation information.
Visit BBB.org/travel for more tips and resources for planning a vacation.