South Central College President and workforce education authority Annette Parker presented on a national panel Thursday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology IA and Work of the Future Congress. The panel discussed Innovation and Experimentation in Delivering Education and Skills. Leaders from IBM, Catalyte, MIT and Washington State Employment Security Department also sat on the panel.
Parker sits on the MIT Work of the Future Task Force Advisory Board. The Task Force recently released its report The Work of the Future: Shaping Technology and Institutions.
Parker’s other current national workforce education roles include serving on the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) Roundtable on Systemic Change in Undergraduate STEM Education and serving as Vice Chair of the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning Advisory Council.
She also recently served on NASEM’s Steering Committee on Preparing the Engineering and Technical Workforce for Adaptability and Resilience to Change, which published the report Adaptability of US Engineering and Technical Workforce and NASEM’s Committee on Supply Chain for Middle-Skill Jobs: Education, Training, and Certification Pathways, which developed the report Building America’s Skilled Technical Workforce.
Her past workforce education related national roles include sitting on President Obama’s Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) Steering Committee 2.0 and co-chairing AMP’s “Demand-Driven Workforce Development” work team. She has also served on the National Career Pathways Network Advisory Board and on the Board of Directors for the American Association of Community Colleges.