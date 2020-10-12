Faribault Lutheran School participated in National Walk/Bike to School Day Wednesday. Families were encouraged to drop their children off at Central Park and walk or bike to school with them. Principal Becky Gerdes and the pastors from Trinity and Peace Lutheran led a prayer and dismissed families, reminding them to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Students, families participate in Walk/Bike to School Day
