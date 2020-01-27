The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes graduates of FHS who have made distinctive contributions to benefit others through humanitarian activities or extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments following high school.
The 2020 honorees are Anne Carlin, class of 1982; Robert Dettmer, class of 1969; Brenda Thayer Eisenschenk, class of 1988; Michael Gramse, class of 1966; Dan Lips, MD, class of 1973 and Vernon (Van) Nelson, class of 1962.
A reception for the award winners will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Faribault American Legion, sponsored by FHS Alumni Award Committee.
The public is invited and may reserve tickets before April 1 by emailing jfagerlund@charter.net and sending payment of $15.00 per ticket to: Faribault Alumni Award, 701 E. Division St., Faribault, MN, 55021.