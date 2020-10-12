Upcoming programs at River Bend include a one-day camp over MEA break and science day classes.
School’s Out Adventure Days — from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an additional $10.
Open to kindergarten through fifth grade students on days when school’s not in session, but the craving for adventure and exploration is strong. River Bend’s team of naturalists will provide opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities to interact with, discover, and understand nature. Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the camp will be mainly outside.
$50 per person, $40 for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required for this program by Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 4:30 p.m.
Science Days — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Register for one or both of the following programs. Each program is an hour long.
Nature Notes on Fall Phenology — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Learn how to document the changes you see in nature, especially in transitional seasons of fall and spring.
Creatures of the Night at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Explore the mysterious world of nocturnal animals. Discover what adaptations they have to help them navigate at night.
For the 2020-21 school year, River Bend Nature Center invites homeschool families, co-ops, and distance learners the opportunity to experience all of the seasons at River Bend. On each science day, two different topics are offered, with two sessions of each, to ensure small group sizes (6 students). Students can register for one class, or for both. Science Days alternate age groups of first through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade.
These programs are open to sixth through eighth graders. Science Day fee is $10 per person, per program. Pre-registration is required for the program by Friday, Oct. 23.
“Pay What You Can” Scholarships available, find the application at rbnc.org/adventureday and return it to education@rbnc.org. For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/adventureday.