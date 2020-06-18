Last year the Minnesota State system introduced Minnesota State Week, with 37 state colleges and universities hosting special events providing potential students an opportunity to explore various campuses. With in-person campus visits not possible this year, the event has morphed into Virtual Minnesota State Week, which will run from June 22-26.
To kick off the week, on June 22, South Central College will launch its new virtual tour, which provides a 360-degree view of various areas throughout the college’s Faribault and North Mankato campuses.
“Since we cannot have potential students and their families on our campuses for tours this summer, we are bringing our campuses to them in a whole new way,” said SCC President Annette Parker.
South Central College will also host two special virtual information sessions at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 and at 11 .m. Thursday, June 25, with potential students who participate in a session during Virtual Minnesota State Week receiving a free pair of SCC sunglasses in the mail. South Central College is hosting these online virtual information sessions throughout the summer to help potential students and their families explore all SCC has to offer, provide information on the college’s always-free admission process, academic program options, costs, financial aid and scholarships, and answer any questions.
For more information or to sign up for a virtual information session, potential students are encouraged to visit southcentral.edu/Explore.