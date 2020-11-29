Daikin North America, a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, has purchased Stevens Equipment Supply.
The purchase is another in a series of investments to support Daikin’s vision for growth in North America. Daikin has three HVAC manufacturing facilities in Rice and Steele counties, one in Owatonna and two in Faribault
Daikin’s acquisition will support the continued growth of Stevens, providing even more opportunities to expand and grow its business — growing its contractor customer base, hiring new talent, adding more business technology, expanding product lines, and opening several new growth and strategic opportunities. Stevens will continue to promote the full line of Daikin ductless, residential unitary and light commercial HVAC products, as well as controls, air quality, parts, and accessories throughout their distribution footprint. Stevens will also continue distribution and sales of other Daikin brands including Goodman, Amana and Quietflex brands, as well as Stevens’ existing commercial food service equipment at select locations.
“Our vision for Daikin is to become North America’s number one indoor comfort solutions provider,” said Takayuki “Taka” Inoue, executive vice president and president, Daikin Business Unit. “We believe the purchase of Stevens is a significant milestone for Daikin in our continued effort to achieve our North American vision. At Daikin, we will continue to grow our North American business through organic growth and acquisitions that fit our strategic objectives.”
Under the new ownership of Daikin, Stevens will operate as a wholly owned business unit of Daikin, while maintaining their current name with established brand recognition in the marketplace. The leadership team at Stevens will also be maintained and continue to operate from their headquarter office in Eagan, where they manage sales and distribution at 18 branch locations serving the Midwest and western U.S.
“Stevens has enjoyed a great, long-standing distribution relationship with Daikin with the intention of further expanding our distribution into additional states in the southwestern U.S.,” said Dan Beno, president at Stevens. “The Daikin ductless and light commercial rooftops along with Daikin, Goodman and Amana branded residential unitary product lines provided the differentiation we needed to successfully grow our business in these highly competitive regions.”
Said Doug Widenmann, senior VP North America DBU Sales and Distribution at Daikin, “The Stevens leadership and sales team have been outstanding promoters of the Daikin brand over the past several years and I could not be more thrilled to have them as part of the Daikin team. Since teaming with Stevens, they have propelled our sales volume by adding many new, highly-valued Daikin Comfort Pro dealers in existing and new regions.