Faribault High School graduates Heather Kaune will receive a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary inclusive education, with magna cum laude honors and Nick Knapper will earn a Bachelor of Science degree in broadcast journalism from the Minnesota State University Moorhead. Albert Lea Senior High School graduate Anne Leland, of Faribault, will earn a Doctor of Education degree in education leadership.
Area students to receive degrees from Minnesota State University Moorhead
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.