The monthly meeting of the Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. at Northfield Township Hall, 19901 Jacobs Avenue, Northfield (The corner of 110th Street E & Jacobs Avenue across from the Red Barn)
Curtis Dahlin of Roseville will speak about the "Two Wars -- Minnesota in the 1860s.” Dahlin has published almost one half dozen books mainly concerning about the US/Dakota Conflict.
Coffee and treats for all.
No admission. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Dan Peterson at 507 459 3140 or email at dnl1.peterson@gmail.com or Mary Tulp at 507 581 4439 or mkt.variety@yahoo.com.