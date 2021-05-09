The Dakota County Historical Society hosts a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. Friday, May 14.
The presentation “Pelagie Faribault’s Island: Marriage, Land, and Resistance in Early 19th Century Mni Sota Makoce” will be presented by historian Catherine Denial.
Registration is required to receive a link to the presentation invite and passcode. While the event is free, donations are encouraged to offset the financial hardships COVID-19 is having on historic sites while they remain closed.
The Mendota After Hours presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Sibley Historic Site, a nonprofit that provides financial and volunteer support for the interpretation, development and preservation of the Sibley Historic Site.
Denial will present on how during treaty negotiations with the U.S. government, the Dakota granted Pelagie Faribault ownership of Wita Tanka in 1820. The story of Pelagie — the mother of Faribault's founder, Alexander Faribault — her family, and what happened to Wita Tanka helps tell the history of Dakota resistance to U.S. expansion in Mni Sota Makoce, and the ways that private acts like Pelagie’s marriage, had enormous public consequence for all involved.