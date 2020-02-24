The Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church's all you can eat soup luncheons begin Friday and continue each Friday through April 3 at 219 Fourth Ave. NW. Serving time is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with four soups guaranteed each week — including one or two meatless options.
First week soups include hamburger vegetable, turkey noodle, turkey wild rice, and cream of potato.
All soups are served with bread, crackers, milk coffee and one dessert for $8.
Take out orders are available for pick-up and may be called into the church office at 334-4308 Tuesday through Friday morning. The public is urged to attend.