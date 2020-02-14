University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a Soil Health Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 6 from at the Rice County 4-H Building, 1900 Fairground Drive #17, Faribault.
The workshop will touch on the principles of soil health ranging from biology, alternative soil tests, tillage, and incorporating livestock onto the landscape. All of these topics are geared toward improving soil health.
Pre-registration is not necessary but is appreciated to ensure enough handouts and food. There is no fee to attend this event., and includes lunch.
Contact Claire LaCanne, Extension Educator for Rice and Steele counties with any questions at 507.332.6165 or lacanne@umn.edu.