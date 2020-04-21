Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan launched a week-long statewide homemade mask drive to encourage Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation and highlight the importance of workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Minnesotans can deliver homemade masks to their local fire station. Fire stations will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear. All 775 fire departments in the state will participate.
Face mask design patterns and instructions are as follows:
• Build a mask that tightly encloses the area around the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin, and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so no gaps occur when talking or moving.
• Use mask material that is tightly woven but breathable. Double-layer the fabric if possible. Masks must be made from washable material such as fabric. Choose a fabric that can handle high temperatures and bleach without shrinking or otherwise deforming.
• The mask should be tolerant of expected amounts of moisture from breathing.
• Suggested materials include outer layer tea cloth, inner layer of a microfleece to wick away moisture, use an accordion fold to mimic a hospital mask as much as possible and use a fat woven shoelace type material to bind the sides (such as quilt binding). For straps, use elastic straps that loop behind the ears.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer.
Mask guidelines and more information can be found at mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/volunteer/masks
There is no standard design for a homemade face mask. Example designs and patterns can also be found at
• North Memorial-bit.ly/3cFe7EP
• Allina Health-bit.ly/2xMXmsp
• CDC-bit.ly/3cCGYto
