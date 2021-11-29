Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its winter production of "Blithe Spirit" by Noël Coward. Blithe Spirit was first produced on Broadway at the Morosco Theatre in New York City on Nov. 5, 1941. Winner of the 2009 Drama Desk Award, Outstanding revival.
The auditions will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 13 at the Sharon Stark Auditorium at West Hills.
Kathy Rush Vizina is the director and Brenda Hager the technical director.
The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over,” joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
LTO is looking to cast five females and two males:
• Charles Condomine - A novelist. Charles is bright, sophisticated, articulate and debonaire.
• Ruth Condomine – is Charles’s second wife. She is witty and sophisticated but a bit stuffy and predictable.
• Elivira -is the ghost of Charles’s first wife. She is spirited, outgoing, wild and carefree. She loves Charles and is jealous of Ruth.
• Mardame Arcati – is a local spiritualist and medium. Elderly but spry. She is eccentric, effusive and boisterous.
• Dr. George Bradman – Good friend of the Condomines who is invited to dinner and the séance. Very skeptical of anything to do with the occult.
• Violet Bradman – Dr. Bradman’s wife. She is simple and naïve.
• Edith – Condomine’s new maid. She is nervous and tears around at breakneck speed trying to do things right.
Scene readings and more information is available online at: littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 12, 18, 19 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Feb. 13 and 20.