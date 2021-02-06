Weather Alert

...VERY COLD AIR IN PLACE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS... .Arctic high pressure will remain in place through next week. Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to 40 below zero. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but that will last only briefly. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Sunday morning for most of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, but through Tuesday morning north of a line from Benson to Little Falls. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 20 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&