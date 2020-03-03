Alice Paul was a dynamic leader of the women’s suffrage movement in the years leading up to the 1920 passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote. It was a long, difficult battle.
Alice was the oldest of four children born to wealthy Quakers, Tacie Parry and William Paul, in 1885. Her mother was a suffragist and brought young Alice with her to women’s suffrage meetings. Both her parents embraced higher education for women. Alice graduated from Swarthmore College, cofounded by her grandfather, in 1905. She went to England to study social work and earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1910.
Many of the social workers Alice met in England were active in the women’s suffrage movement. She and American friend Lucy Burns, who she met there, learned militant protest tactics such as parades, picketing and hunger strikes.
When the two women returned to the states they joined the National Women’s Suffrage Association which was focused on state by state campaigns. Alice and Lucy thought their first priority should be to lobby Congress for a constitutional amendment. They founded the National Woman’s Party and organized a huge parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on March 3, 1913, the day before Woodrow Wilson became president. Newspapers reported that around 8,000 women marched while half a million others watched. On March 17, Alice and other suffragists met with the president. He said it was not yet time to give the vote to women.
In January 1917 Alice and over 1,000 “Silent Sentinels” began 18 months of picketing the White House. The police arrested them on the charge of obstructing traffic. Alice was sentenced to seven months in jail and she organized a hunger strike in protest. Doctors threatened to send Alice to an insane asylum and force feed her, but newspapers garnered public sympathy and support for suffrage. In 1918, President Wilson announced his support for suffrage. It took two more years for the Congress and the required 36 states to approve the amendment.
Alice Paul’s vision was only partly complete. She authored the Equal Rights Amendment in 1923 which guarantees women constitutional protection from discrimination. It was passed by Congress and 35 states in the 1970s, three states short of the 38 states needed. Alice Paul died in 1977, still advocating passage of the ERA.
Alice wrote “I always feel the movement is a sort of mosaic. Each of us picks one little stone, then you get a great mosaic in the end.”