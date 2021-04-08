Paradise Center for the Arts is changing all the galleries just in time for spring.
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and will include a Facebook livestream. A virtual gallery talk with the artists is also scheduled at 6:30 p.m. April 22.
In the Carlander Family Gallery artist Ron Duffy’s show “Brushed Back to Life: Healing From Illness Through Intuitive Painting and Poems is on display. In the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery Greg Hines photography is featured, with artwork from Hanah Stadler in the Creger Memorial Gallery. The Hy-Vee Gallery will feature a Spring Pop Up Shop with spring inspired wares from local artists including baskets, fused glass and pottery.
Ron Duffy explains that his show “offers a personal story about our natural and universal impulse to heal when faced with resignation, despair or brokenness that often accompanies living with a serious illness, trauma or disappointment.
Greg Hines explains his inspiration. “The art of creation. I must create in order to be complete. I observe the world around me looking for beauty in all of the creation: The Earth, man’s structures and designs, and that within my mind. From this experience I create my story from what I see, and it’s beautiful.”