First half property taxes for real/personal property in Rice and Steele counties are due Monday, May 17, 2021.
Payment options:
Rice County — Mailed to the Rice County Property Tax & Elections Office; left in the drop box near the south entrance of the Rice County Government Services Building at 320 Third St. NW, Faribault; paid online at co.rice.mn.us or by phone at 877-690-3729 and use 3321 for the jurisdiction code. Paying from a checking or savings account is free of charge. Credit card payments carry a third party convenience fee of 2.35% of the tax amount, with a minimum charge of $1.95. Visa debit card payments carry a flat fee of $3.95.
For more information or questions, contact the Rice County Property Tax & Elections Office at 507-332-6104.
Steele County — Dropped off in-person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Treasurer's Office on the first floor of County Administration Building at 630 Florence Ave., Owatonna; mailed to Steele County Treasurer at P.O. Box 890, Owatonna, MN 55060; left in drop box in front of the Administration Building (next to flagpoles). Payments placed after 8 a.m. the following day must include a penalty. All electronic payments must be completed online and cannot be taken over the phone. To make an online payment, "Tax Information & Parcel Data" click "Tax Information" and follow instructions. Print out a copy for your records.
Direct Payment Method Debits your account automatically the day payment is due. Direct Payment Authorization Forms are available online or in the Steele County Treasurer's office. Forms must be received in the Treasurer's Office no later than 5 p.m., April 30 for the first half taxes and Sept. 30 for the last half taxes.
Contact the Treasurer/Finance Department for more information or with questions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 507-444-7420 or treasurer@co.steele.mn.us.